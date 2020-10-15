Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SRNE stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

