South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.45. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 94.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.