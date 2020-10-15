Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $7.79 million and $180,000.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00272379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01479553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 275.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00979118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,787,404,452 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.