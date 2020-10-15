SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.15. 1,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

