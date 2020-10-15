Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.79. Spi Energy shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2,362,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Spi Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

