Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $1.55. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,188,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.26). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

