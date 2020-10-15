Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAGKF. ValuEngine cut Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

