Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

