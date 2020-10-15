SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $20,653.09 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000606 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

