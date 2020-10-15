Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 49,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,571 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $39,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 169,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,159. The company has a market cap of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. Research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.