Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

