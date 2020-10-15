Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

