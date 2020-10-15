Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 126.2% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,900 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the September 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

