Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sumo Logic in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

SUMO stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

