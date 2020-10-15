Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock valued at $383,209,331.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.