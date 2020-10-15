Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,786,000 shares, an increase of 2,041.4% from the September 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SURVF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

