Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 222.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVLT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Sunvault Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

