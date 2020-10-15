Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.