SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Get SWATCH GRP AG/ADR alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.