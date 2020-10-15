SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $18.89 on Thursday. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SZLMY. UBS Group raised shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About SWISS LF HLDG/ADR

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

