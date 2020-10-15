Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,100 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,977.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.56. Swiss Re has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $118.20.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSREF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.