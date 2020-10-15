Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSREY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

