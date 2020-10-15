Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 545.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on SYIEY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

