Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

SNDX opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

