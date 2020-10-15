T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 3,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25.

