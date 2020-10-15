T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 3,060.0% in September

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 3,060.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSRYY stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. T WINE EST LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get T WINE EST LTD/S alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of T WINE EST LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T WINE EST LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T WINE EST LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.