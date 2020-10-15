TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after buying an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

