TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

Shares of TTWO opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

