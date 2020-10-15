TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

NYSE:TAL opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8,034.03 and a beta of 0.14. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

