Target Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $572.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 176.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.