T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in September

T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

T&D stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. T&D has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDHOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T&D from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

