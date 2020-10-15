TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

NYSE TEL opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

