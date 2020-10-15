Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Update

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCCO stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.