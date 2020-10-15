Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $8.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 754,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

