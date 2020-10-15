Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $19.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $128,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

