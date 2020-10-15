Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

NYSE TEX opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Terex by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 19,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

