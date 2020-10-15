TerraCredit Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $410,427.51 and approximately $154,009.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 79,576,182 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

