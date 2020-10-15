Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB reissued a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.96.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $461.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total value of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,508 shares of company stock valued at $80,168,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

