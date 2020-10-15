Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $461.30 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.30, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,508 shares of company stock worth $80,168,133 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

