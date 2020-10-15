The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

NYSE PG opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

