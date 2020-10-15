The Procter & Gamble Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

