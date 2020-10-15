The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

