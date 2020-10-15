The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of UL stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

