Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

