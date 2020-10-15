Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $17,043.29 and approximately $85,293.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00436305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.