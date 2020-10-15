Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 617,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

