Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Financial Comparison

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $30.14 million 1.22 -$17.73 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.04

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -61.02% -779.52% -113.90% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -146.01% -127.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.40%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.90%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets. SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

