TouchCon Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $412,108.41 and $5,279.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00099772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000863 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008663 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021277 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

