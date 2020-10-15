Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

