Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 348,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.